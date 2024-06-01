Insurance agent: Now’s the time to get covered for hurricane season

Hurricane Season is here, and if you’re a homeowner, now is the time to take a look at your home insurance policy.

Not all policies cover wind, hail and flooding. If you don't check, you'll be stuck paying the bill if there is a storm that damages your home.

Flood insurance is a separate policy for everyone, and you don't want to wait to sign up.

“There is a 30-day waiting period [for flood insurance] so you will have to wait,” Montalvo Insurance agent Ramon Montalvo said. “If you want coverage, just come in and understand that it won't be immediate."

If there is a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, FEMA will pause flood policies not yet in effect.

So if you want to get covered, now is the time to do it.

Watch the video above for the full story.