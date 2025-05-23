International Paper to close Edinburg plants, invest in McAllen facility
International Paper announced on May 9 the consolidation of their Rio Grande Valley operations, according to a news release.
The news release said the company will close its sheet and box plant in Edinburg and convert it into a warehouse and invest into its current McAllen facility.
The company wants to increase capabilities and shift its Reynosa operations to a "new, more modern and capable facility that is currently under construction," according to the news release.
According to the news release, the company wants to minimize the impact to affected employees through attrition, retirements and open positions at other facilities, including the one in McAllen.
