Internship rally set for Wednesday in Brownville

The Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board are partnering with multiple organizations to connect high school and college students with internship opportunities.

The Rally in the Valley event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Brownsville Event Center from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Students who may be undecided on what's next for them will be able to get more information on prospective careers and connect with potential hiring managers.

Those interested in attending must register online.