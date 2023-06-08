‘Intoxicated’ baby found during arrest, Brownsville police say

Two adults are facing multiple charges after Brownsville police arrested them and discovered an ‘intoxicated’ baby with them.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, officers were executing a warrant at a residence at the 1300 block of Ringgold Street, where they arrested a couple identified as Yahir Jesus Saldana and Stephany Abundis.

At the home, police discovered an infant who appeared “dazed and confused,” as well as a juvenile and marijuana, cocaine, Xanax and a gun.

The infant was determined to be “intoxicated.”

Abundis is five months pregnant, police said.

The juvenile was released to his parents and the infant was released to relatives, police added.

Saldana and Abundis were each charged with manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax, unlawful carrying of a weapon and child endangerment. Their bond was set at $99,000 each.