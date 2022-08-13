Invasive crayfish found in pond at Brownsville apartment complex

Researchers found an invasive crayfish at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the Brownsville area, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

From January through February, three specimens of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish were found. It's the first known introduction of the species in Texas, and the second detection of the species in the United States.

In July, three additional Australian Redclaw Crayfish were found by TPWD Aquatic Biologist Dr. Archis Grubh between the apartment pond and a resaca two miles away.

“We don’t know when these invasive crayfish were first introduced or how far they have spread, but we do know they can have a negative effect on local species and biodiversity,” Grubh said in a statement. “Spreading the word about this invasive species and reporting sightings to TPWD can help us better understand where it is distributed and potentially take steps to help prevent its spread.”

The crayfish are a prohibited exotic species in Texas and cannot be legally purchased, sold or possessed in aquariums. It's also illegal to release them into a public waterbody.

The crayfish can alter local habitat and negatively impact fish communities. They also carry diseases that can impact native crayfish.

If you see an Australian Redclaw Crayfish, email a photo to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.