Investigation continues following mobile home fire in Alamo

ALAMO - The investigation continues into a mobile home fire in Alamo.

It happened Saturday morning on the 400 block of King James Dr.

Reportedly 11 people were inside when flames broke out. 10 of them were able to make it out safely.

According to the Alamo fire chief, a 17-year-old suffered possible third degree burns.

He was flown to the San Antonio Burn Center for treatment.