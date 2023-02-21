Investigation into body found in Brownsville grass fire continues

A lot of questions remain unanswered after the burnt body of a female was found in Brownsville Monday morning.

"At this time we have no identification on her," Cameron County Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola said. "She was partially burned."

The discovery was made along FM 511 at around 6 a.m. Someone noticed the fire and attempted to put it out, which is when the body was discovered.

There was no form of ID on the person, and an autopsy has been ordered. The autopsy will be an important first step in figuring who the female was and what exactly happened.

"We don't have any leads as to if there's any foul play or if there's not any foul play," Brownsville Police Department Investigator Michael Parker said.

Police are urging anyone with any information to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.