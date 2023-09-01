Investigation into man’s death underway following arrest in Alton

The Texas Rangers is investigating after a man died Tuesday following his arrest by the Alton Police Department.

Alton police Chief Mark Perez said Jesus “Jesse” Garcia was taken into custody Sunday evening and then sent to a freestanding clinic that same day.

According to Perez, Garcia passed away at the clinic Tuesday morning, Perez said.

Details as to what Garcia’s condition was when he was arrested weren’t immediately available.

Perez referred all other questions to the Texas Rangers, where an investigator confirmed their agency was conducting an investigation into Garcia’s death.