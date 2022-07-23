Investigation underway after ATV crash near Mission leaves 2 people dead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving two ATVs that resulted in the death of two people near Mission, the agency said.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the crash at 1:09 a.m. Saturday, south of the 5 Mile Line and Minnesota Road, according to the social media post.

One male juvenile and an adult male died, the sheriff’s office said.

Two other female passengers involved in the crash sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Those with any information on the crash are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.