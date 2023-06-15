Investigation underway after fire destroys Edinburg home, damages neighboring house

A family's home in Edinburg was destroyed in a Tuesday fire that badly damaged a neighboring home.

The fire happened at around 6:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Trey Street.

No injuries or deaths were reported. The house where the fire started is not liveable at the moment, Edinburg interim fire Chief Ubaldo Perez said.

“The fire appears to have been progressed by the high winds that we're currently having right now,” Perez said. “When you have an open fire going, the wind is going to intensify it. The home where the fire originated is complete loss."

Firefighters are working to find out what may have caused it.