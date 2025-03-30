Investigation underway after man found dead in Brownsville
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The man was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot of the 800 block of Washington Street Saturday at around 11 p.m., according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.
Additional details were not provided.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
1 death reported in Reynosa, nearly 700 water rescues made following severe...
-
La Feria family counting their blessings after floodwaters damage their home
-
American Red Cross to distribute food in Sebastian
-
Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for the Valley
-
Valley International Airport in Harlingen closed until further notice, possible reopening on...
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers clinch playoff berth behind monster night from N?Faly Dante
-
RGV playoff soccer regional semifinal results and highlights
-
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores