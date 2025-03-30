Investigation underway after man found dead in Brownsville

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The man was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot of the 800 block of Washington Street Saturday at around 11 p.m., according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.

Additional details were not provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.