Investigation underway after man killed in McAllen mobile home fire

A fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a mobile home in McAllen left an unidentified male dead, according to the McAllen Fire Department.

McAllen firefighters responded to the blaze at the mobile home off of McColl Road near Business 83, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria.

Firefighters said the fire was concentrated on one end of the trailer when they arrived at the scene, Gloria said.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.