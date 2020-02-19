x

Investigation underway after man killed in Starr County

1 hour 48 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 February 19, 2020 5:44 PM February 19, 2020 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of MGN Online

NEAR ROMA – The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder.

Major Carlos Delgado confirmed a man was killed near Loma Blanca Road. Discovery of the murder was around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details were released.

We’ll update this story as information develops.

