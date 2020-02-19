Investigation underway after man killed in Starr County
NEAR ROMA – The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder.
Major Carlos Delgado confirmed a man was killed near Loma Blanca Road. Discovery of the murder was around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
No other details were released.
We’ll update this story as information develops.
