Investigation underway after rollover crash temporarily closes expressway in Edinburg

Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation.

This article has been updated throughout.

An investigation is underway after a rollover crash briefly closed a portion of the expressway in Edinburg, according to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 69C near Owassa Road Saturday at around 6 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet sedan and a dump truck.

A photo of the crash released by the Texas Department of Transportation showed the dump truck rolled over on is side.

Traffic was diverted off the expressway in the area until it reopened at around noon.

No major injuries were reported, Lerma added.