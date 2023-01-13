Investigation underway after teen hospitalized in Harlingen shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A 15-year-old female remains in critical condition following a Friday shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue, where they found the gunshot victim lying in the street at around 12:11 a.m., according to a news release.

As of Friday evening, Harlingen police say they have not found the gun used in the shooting and believe the shooting was not random.

The shooting remains under investigation. Those with any information are urged to contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477 or Harlingen police investigator Jacob Perez at 956-216-5459.