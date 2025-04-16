Investigator: Leatherwood was on narcotics during crash that killed Cameron County deputy constable

A lead investigator testified in the intoxication manslaughter trial against Jesse Leatherwood on Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Josue Granados testified that drug results showed Leatherwood had opioids and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash that killed Cameron County Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia.

Leatherwood is accused of driving under the influence when he hit Garcia's patrol unit last year.