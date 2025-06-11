IRS announces tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe flooding in the Rio Grande Valley

The Internal Revenue Service announced y tax relief for individuals and businesses in parts of Texas affected by severe storms and flooding that began on March 26, 2025, according to a Tuesday news release.

Individuals and households that reside or have a business in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties qualify for tax relief, the IRS said.

As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Nov. 3, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

The Nov. 3, 2025, deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025. The Nov. 3 deadline also applies to 2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers, the news release added.

The Nov. 3, 2025, deadline also applies to businesses with quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, July 31 and Oct. 31, 2025, calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025, and calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2025.

“If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty,” the news release stated. “The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief.”

Affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS Special Services toll-free number at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief

More information is available on the IRS website.