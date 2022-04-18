'It’s a different experience': Valley Catholics return to in-person mass on Easter Sunday

For the first time in two years, some Valley Catholics were able to attend Easter mass in person on Sunday.

Father Lawrence Mariasoosai says it was a day to celebrate and wraps up what he calls the holiest week of the year, which starts with Holy Thursday followed by Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

“We also need to rise from our own selfishness, our own egoism, our own petty mindedness and move towards joy and love, and love of others especially,” Mariasoosai said.

Some parishioners at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Brownsville said after watching mass online for the past two years due to the pandemic, attending mass in person this year sparked joy.