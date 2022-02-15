'It's eye opening:' Cameron County officials discuss teen dating violence

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office is taking its message on teen dating violence to students in Brownsville.

With an audience of students and teachers at Brownsville Early College High School, the Cameron County District Attorney's Office community outreach team spoke about maintaining healthy relationships and red flags to keep in mind, like gaslighting and possessiveness.

"The insidious nature of psychological abuse and gaslighting is its lasting," Administrative First Assistant for the Cameron County District Attorney Edward A Sandoval said. "It can have a long-term effect on your psyche and your mental health."

Officials say abuse can be physical, mental, or emotional, if not a combination of all three.

Officials say one in three teens will experience a form of abuse, while many others will witness abuse in their homes.

