‘It’s my civic duty:’ Over 21,000 registered Hidalgo County voters cast their ballot during first day of early voting

Over 30 early voting polling sites opened across Hidalgo County Monday as part of the first day of early voting.

Over 14,000 people cast their ballots Monday in the county as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas.

On Monday night, the Hidalgo County elections website reported a total of 21,274 ballots cast.

“I’ve been waiting for months to come and vote, it's my civic duty,” Hidalgo County voter Audrey Crane said. “It's once every four years, it's an hour of your day once every four years — and you get to be part of something like this? Great, we're lucky to be able to do it."

Hidalgo County voters can vote at any polling site in the county.

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday. Nov. 5.

Click here for more election resources.

Watch the video above for the full story.