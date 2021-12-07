'It was unreal': Brownsville family loses home in house fire

A Brownsville family is without a home right before the holidays after their house caught fire on Monday.

Brownsville firefighters responded to the home on East 25th Street at about 7:30 p.m. Monday while the family was away on a fishing trip.

Brownsville resident Lynn Silva says their Sunday fishing trip was cut short after a neighbor called to inform the family of the fire destroying her daughter's home.

"By the time we got here, it was already up in flames," Silva said. "It was unreal— It was something horrible."

Stunned and needing to start over new, the family says they're hoping to rebuild as soon as possible. But they know it will be difficult.

"Nothing was saved. She lost everything," Silva said. "We're just trying to clear out and get a new start."

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.