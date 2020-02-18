Jail facilities in Cameron Co. back in compliance with state standards
WESLACO – The problems at some Cameron County jails were corrected following several non-compliant issues found by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards during their annual inspection last year.
After this month’s re-inspection, it was determined the jail facilities had “no deficiencies noted” and fixed all the problems highlighted in their initial inspection.
Problems now corrected include face-to-face observations conducted every 15 to 30 minutes, fire panel replacements, adequate inmate access to the dayroom and enough cleaning supplies provided.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Jail facilities in Cameron Co. back in compliance with state standards
-
Donna ISD: 'unusual odor' at middle school was pepper spray
-
Early voting for Texas Primary Election kicks off
-
CON MI GENTE: Por Vida Food Festival in Pharr
-
Court ruling vacates convictions for 2 men accused of killing Valley ICE...