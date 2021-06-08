Jardines De La Fuente apartments to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Jardines De La Fuente apartments will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at the Si Se Puede Learning Center located at 1701 W. Las Milpas in the city of Pharr.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, provided by Popular Pharmacy, will be available to anyone 12 years and older at the clinic.
Registration forms are available at the center or during the event.
Refreshments will be provided for people who receive the vaccine.
For more information, call (402) 787-1378.
