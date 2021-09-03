JCPenney at La Plaza Mall in McAllen reopens after damaged by Hurricane Hanna

JCPenney at La Plaza Mall in McAllen welcomed close to 500 shoppers Friday morning at their grand reopening.

The reopening comes after a year of closure due to damage caused by Hurricane Hanna.

Shoppers were lining up as early as 8 a.m. to get a hold of a JCPenney gift card given to the first 100 people in line. These cards had anywhere from $5 to $100.

JCPenney General Manager Enriqueta Calvillo was working at the store when the hurricane hit and is happy to see it finally reopen.

“It was kind of shocking and devastating to see all the damage Hurricane Hanna did to our store and now you see the store and it’s amazing, it’s beautiful,” Calvillo said. “Everything has been renovated; we have wide aisles, bright lighting, updated mannequins, visual graphics. It’s just beautiful.”

The store also gave three families greatly affected by Hurricane Hanna a $300 shopping spree and donated $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club.