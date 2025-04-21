McAllen man apologizes during sentencing for crash that killed Cameron County deputy constable

A Cameron County jury sentenced Jesse Leatherwood on Monday to 35 years in prison.

Leatherwood was found guilty Thursday on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Cameron County Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jesse Leatherwood found guilty in death of Cameron County deputy constable

Garcia died after a vehicle driven by Leatherwood crashed into his unit in Brownsville on Sept. 2024. Garcia was on his phone when the crash happened.

Leatherwood faced up to life in prison.

After the jurors came back with the sentence, the judge asked Leatherwood if he would like to say a few words.

Leatherwood responded by turning to Garcia’s family and saying "I'm sorry for the bottom of my heart... and hopefully this sentence is what I deserve."

Prosecutors showed jurors evidence that Leatherwood had cocaine and Xanax in his system when he crashed into Garcia's patrol unit.

Leatherwood himself admitted he had an addiction, and also told jurors he looked down at his phone for only a few seconds before that deadly crash happened.

Prior to the sentencing, jurors heard from those who knew Garcia, among them his mother — Carmen Garcia Martinez.

On the stand, Martinez cried as she described how hard it has been for her to lose her only son, calling it a pain that will never go away

Leatherwood and his son, Chase, also testified.

Chase said his father was a good influence to him who shaped him to be the man he is now.

Garcia's law enforcement colleagues told the jury he was a hardworking man, was funny, and enjoyed serving the community.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.