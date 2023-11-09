Job fair for veterans set for Thursday in McAllen

Texas Workforce Solutions will host their 12th annual Hiring Red, White, & You job fair for veterans.

The event is set for Thursday, Nov. 9 at the McAllen Convention Center.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m.

More than 100 companies from across the Rio Grande Valley will be at the fair, with more than 1,000 available jobs.

According to Workforce Solutions spokesman Julio Salinas, there will also be free health screenings and haircuts.

Information on health services for veterans will also be available.