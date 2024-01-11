John Campbell Anounces Retirement as Vela Head Football Coach

EDINBURG - After seven seasons, four district titles and 71 wins, John Campbell is stepping down as the leader of the Robert Vela High School Sabercats. Campbell steps down as the winningest coach in Rio Grande Valley high school football since 2017.

Campbell told KRGV Sports that he will remainin with the district to help with the offseason program until a new head coach is named. "I want to make sure Vela remains Vela," Campbell said, referring to the culture of success that has been virtually unmatched since Campbell took over the program from Michael Salinas in 2017.

Campbell led the Sabercats to seven winning seasons and four district titles in his trenue. Campbell's head coaching career spans 20 seasons with stops at San Antonio Jay, Katy Taylor and San Antonio Brandeis and has a coaching record of 171-54.