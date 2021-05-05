Johnson Returning to UTRGV Basketball

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Tuesday that 6-4, 195-pound guard Quinton Johnson II will return for his fourth season in 2021-22.

“It took me a few weeks to figure out if I would return to UTRGV, but I was sold on the new coaching staff and their plans for the program,” Johnson said. “I’m excited about the team and generally just happy to be here.”

This past season, Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16 games (15 starts). He ranked 167th in the NCAA and third in the WAC in defensive rebounding (5.33) and 237th in the NCAA and sixth in the WAC in rebounds per game. Johnson reached double-figures in scoring eight times, including two games of 20+ points. He led the Vaqueros in scoring three times, rebounding eight times and assists three times en route to All-WAC Honorable Mention.

“We’re got a good core coming back and I’m very happy to have someone like Quinton, who is a high-character kid that brings leadership to our team,” Figger said. “He’s very versatile too. He can play each guard spot, has long arms and can run in transition. He’s a tremendous offensive rebounder. We’re excited to have him back.”

After redshirting the 2018-19 season, Johnson made his debut in 2019-20, averaging 7.9 points on 40.1% shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30 games (16 starts). He reached double-figures in scoring 10 times and led the Vaqueros in scoring three times, rebounding twice and assists four times.