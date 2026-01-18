Christmas in January event raising funds for summer camps in Rio Hondo
Dozens of families celebrated Christmas in January on Saturday in Rio Hondo.
Big Red's Ranch hosted a fundraiser, and organizers say they hope the money they raise will be enough to bring back summer camps in the area.
"We see a need for it in our community. We have a heart for kids. Our mission is strengthening families, fighting for the fatherless, all of those things that bring a lot of people together, and we want to bring that back," Assistant Director Amy Tygrett-Colvin said.
Big Red's Ranch is an organization that helps support the non-profit's operational costs, which includes a foster teen camp planned for this spring.
More Christmas in January events are scheduled throughout the month. For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Federal funding available in McAllen for housing and development organizations
-
Message in a bottle found at South Padre Island returned to Florida...
-
Nearly 3,000 runners participate in McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run
-
Christmas in January event raising funds for summer camps in Rio Hondo
-
Man found dead after vehicle fire spreads to home in Donna
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South stays undefeated in district play & McAllen Memorial wins at...
-
RGV motocross legend Steve Wise dies at 68
-
UTRGV star and Valley native Eddie Lee Marburger declares for 2026 NFL...
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe records third career 20-20 game as Vaqueros win fourth...
-
McAllen Memorial's Kai Tamez signs to play golf at Blinn College