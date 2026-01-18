Christmas in January event raising funds for summer camps in Rio Hondo

Dozens of families celebrated Christmas in January on Saturday in Rio Hondo.

Big Red's Ranch hosted a fundraiser, and organizers say they hope the money they raise will be enough to bring back summer camps in the area.

"We see a need for it in our community. We have a heart for kids. Our mission is strengthening families, fighting for the fatherless, all of those things that bring a lot of people together, and we want to bring that back," Assistant Director Amy Tygrett-Colvin said.

Big Red's Ranch is an organization that helps support the non-profit's operational costs, which includes a foster teen camp planned for this spring.

More Christmas in January events are scheduled throughout the month. For more information, click here.