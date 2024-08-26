Joseph Blair returns to the RGV Vipers as new head coach

Joseph Blair. KRGV photo

Joseph Blair is returning to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers as the team's new head coach.

The NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets announced Blair’s hiring during a Monday news conference.

Blair originally joined the Vipers in 2015 where he served as an assistant coach for three seasons before being promoted to head coach in 2018.

Blair helped lead the Vipers to the team's third championship during the 2018-19 season.

He departed for the NBA following the championship, serving as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Washington Wizards over the last five years.

“I’m extremely excited to come back to the Valley and represent such a prestigious organization and community,” Blair stated in a news release. “The time I spent in the Valley made a profound impression on my heart and my career.”

