UTRGV Football Practice Report: Vaqueros head coach Travis Bush details plans for spring game

UTRGV took to the practice field for the 10th time this spring on Thursday afternoon. The team is one week away from their inaugural spring game in Brownsville on April 17th.

UTRGV head coach Travis Bush noted the team is currently dealing with some injuries, but they're excited to take the field next Thursday and showcase the team to their fans in the valley.

"Everyone's gonna play, we're gonna split up into two teams," Coach Bush explained. "Kind of divide the staff up, I'm not gonna be involved and let the two staffs go at it, so they may have some trick plays and gadgets, but it's gonna be more of a fun day. Let them see kind of where UTRGV football is right now.... It'll be a cool gameday atmosphere."

Coach Bush also emphasized the team's need to closely evaluate the receiver position.

He singled out that position group as being especially key to the success of the team this fall.

"For this offense to go, the receivers gotta be consistent," Bush said. "They play a huge part in it. Several of them have shown signs of greatness. Definitely a key piece, a key focus, the position we're evaluating right now because that's going to determine what we try to go get in this April portal. Do we need to find more receivers, do we feel comfortable with where we're at, or do we need to go find some older guys. There's several positions that are in that boat, but receiver is one of them."

Admission to the spring game is free of charge to fans, who can register for tickets now at UTRGVTickets.com.