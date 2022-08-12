Jurors selected for voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor

The 92nd District Court in Hidalgo County completed the jury selection process Friday for the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina.

Out of the 12 jurors that were selected, 11 are women and one is a man. Three alternate jurors were also selected, all of which are men.

Members of the jury will hear both sides of the case against Molina, who is facing 11 counts of illegal voting, a second-degree felony and one count of engaging in organized election fraud, a first-degree felony.

The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to his mayoral win in 2017.

On Thursday, both the defense and prosecution filed several motions that the judge will hear Tuesday at 9 a.m. before the evidence portion of the trial starts.