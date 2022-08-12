Jurors selected for voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor
The 92nd District Court in Hidalgo County completed the jury selection process Friday for the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina.
Out of the 12 jurors that were selected, 11 are women and one is a man. Three alternate jurors were also selected, all of which are men.
RELATED: Jury selection in voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor set for next week
