Jury deliberations begin in Jesse Leatherwood intoxicated manslaughter trial
Jurors started deliberating in the intoxicated manslaughter trial of the man accused of causing the death of a Cameron County deputy constable.
Ruben Garcia died after a vehicle driven by Jesse Leatherwood crashed into his unit in Brownsville on Sept. 2024, according to authorities.
Garcia was allegedly on his phone when the crash happened.
The trial started on Monday, and Leatherwood’s defense team rested their case on Thursday at around noon.
On Thursday, jurors heard from Leatherwood and the people he worked with. Leatherwood started crying and choking up during parts of his testimony, and said on the stand it was his fault Garcia died.
Leatherwood said he would do anything to change Garcia’s death, and also admitted to being addicted to drugs.
Leatherwood told the jury he took Xanax the day before the crash, and did cocaine the morning of the crash, and that he remembers looking down on his phone only for a few seconds before the crash.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
