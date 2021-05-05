x

Jury duty resuming this summer in Hidalgo County

6 hours 4 seconds ago Wednesday, May 05 2021 May 5, 2021 May 05, 2021 5:16 PM May 05, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

Residents in Hidalgo County can soon expect to be summoned for jury duty again after several Hidalgo County district judges created a plan to start some in-person jury services as early as mid-July.

Residents can expect to participate mostly in criminal cases.

Hidalgo County judges have agreed to postpone full jury service until September.  

