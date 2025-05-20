Jury seated for civil trial in death of Caleb Ramirez
A jury has been seated in the civil trial filed by the parents of 8-year-old Caleb Ramirez.
Caleb died in 2024 after police say he was hit by an unlicensed driver while riding his bike.
RELATED STORY: Judge grants temporary injunction in wrongful death lawsuit of boy killed in Pharr
Authorities say the driver was a 17-year-old male who received a ticket for driving without a license, but he was not arrested in connection to Caleb's death.
Caleb's parents, Sonia Hernandez and Jose Ramirez, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Pharr, the Pharr Police Department, the teen driver and his parents.
They are seeking $1 million in damages.
