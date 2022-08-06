Jury selection in voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor set for next week

Jury selection in the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is set to begin on Friday, August 12.

The voter fraud investigation stems from the results of the 2017 Edinburg city council race, when Molina was voted in as the city’s mayor.

In 2019, Molina and his wife – Dalia Molina - turned themselves in to investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and were charged for their alleged involvement in engaging in organized election fraud.

They pleaded not guilty to charges.

Nearly two dozen people were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Court records reflect that the August 15 start date of Molina’s trial was cancelled, and a new date was not yet set.