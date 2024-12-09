Jury trial scheduled for convicted Harlingen murderer accused of killing girlfriend

A bench trial that was requested by a Harlingen man convicted of murder is now a jury trial.

Anthony Eliff facers a separate murder trial in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

On Monday, Eliff requested he face a jury, and a trial was set for Monday, January 27, 2025.

Eliff was sentenced to 75 years in October 2023 in connection with the death of his roommate, Guillermo Garcia. Garcia was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest on February 2020.

The Harlingen Police Department also linked Eliff to the death of his girlfriend, Elyn Loera, whose remains were found near San Benito days after Garcia was killed.

Authorities say Loera originally went missing in 2019 after coming down from Corpus Christi to visit Eliff and hadn't been seen since.

The indictment against Eliff says Loera was shot to death.

If convicted on Loera’s death, Eliff faces 25 to 99 years, or life in prison, court records indicate.

Records filed by the state show that they intend to have Eliff serve his sentences consecutively if he’s convicted a second time on the separate murder charge.