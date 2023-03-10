x

Juvenile facing animal cruelty charge following ‘social media attention’

A male juvenile was charged with animal cruelty Friday after an incident drew “social media attention,” according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Quail Avenue after reports of a juvenile male injuring an animal, a news release stated.

Criminal investigators with the department took over the investigation.

“It was determined that the juvenile's actions warranted enough to detain him,” the release stated.

The juvenile was processed at the Edinburg Police Department, where he was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The animal was removed from the residence, police added.

