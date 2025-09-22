Juvenile suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries in custody following crash in Las Milpas

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 16-year-old male is in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in the Las Milpas area, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes Jr.

The juvenile is a suspect in the investigation into multiple vehicle burglaries, and was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash, according to Sifuentes.

According to Sifuentes, San juan police officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle Monday at around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sam Houston Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Road, but the suspect refused to stop.

The teen crashed into another vehicle in the area of Cage Boulevard and Thomas Road in the Las Milpas area, Sifuentes said. According to Sifuents, the teen and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated.

The juvenile faces multiple charges, including evading arrest and theft of a motor vehicle, Sifuentes said.