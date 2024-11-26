Kade Hackerott's 18 points leads UTRGV to blowout win over St. Mary's

The UTRGV women's basketball team took down St. Mary's on Monday evening 73-42.

The Vaqueros never looked back after building an early 36-10 lead, holding the Rattlers to just 8.3% shooting from the field in the second quarter and 0/9 from three in the first half as a whole.

UTRGV led by as much as 38 points in the game in route to the victory. Kade Hackerott led the way with a team-high 18 points on 5/7 shooting from the field to go along with two steals.

Charlotte O'Keefe finished just behind her with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals of her own.

This is the second of 10 straight home games for the team. Their next matchup comes on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. against Texas State.