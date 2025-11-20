‘Keep him in your prayers:’ Family reacts after missing Peñitas man hospitalized

A Peñitas man who had been missing since Monday was found and hospitalized on Wednesday with minor injuries, his family said.

“The most important thing is that he was found, he is alive,” the man's daughter, Brenda Garza, said.

As previously reported, 62-year-old Reynaldo Garza was reported missing after he was last seen on Monday night in Peñitas.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said Reynaldo was found Wednesday morning near Mission.

“All grace to God, he is alive," Brenda said.

According to Brenda, Reynaldo wandered out of his Peñitas home.

“He was out of it. He wanted to just wander off, but he wasn't alone,” Brenda said. “My mother was with him the entire time."

Brenda said her father is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. While he was missing, the worst kept crossing Brenda's mind.

“I was not sure if he was going to get attacked by dogs, get run over, or fall,” Brenda said.

More than 24 hours passed before a neighbor spotted Reynaldo about a mile away from his home and called 911.

Raul Gonzalez, the spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, said several people stepped up to help in the search.

“We had volunteers on horseback yesterday evening, we had people on ATVs, volunteering trying to find Mr. Garza to make sure he was safe,” Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

Brenda said she is grateful the community came together.

“It was beautiful, no words can be enough to thank them for what they did,” Brenda said.

Reynaldo was hospitalized after he was found and is recovering from cuts, bruises and what Brenda said appears to be a fractured foot.

“Please do not stop praying, keep him in your prayers tonight,” Brenda said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office recommends people who may have family members with cognitive impairments lock their doors and secure their homes. They must also make sure other family members are aware of the diagnosis and are able to help take care of them.

Watch the video above for the full story.