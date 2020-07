Kevin Zarrazagas Signs NLI to Dallas Christian College

BROWNSVILLE - Kevin Zarrazagas signing his NLI to Dallas Christian College for soccer.

He's been playing the sport for 12 years. During his time as a Raider he was first team all district, all metro utility mvp, all district utility mvp, all metro first team, all district utility mvp, and was a 3x district champion.

He'll be majoring in sports management, with hopes of becoming a professional soccer player.