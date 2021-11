Kingsville PD mourns loss of officer killed in the line of duty

The Kingsville Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer killed in the line of duty.

In a Thursday news release, authorities said Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. was shot while responding to an incident in the 300 block of South Wanda Drive on Monday.

Benys Jr. died Thursday morning at a Corpus Christi hospital from his injuries, the news release stated.

Police said an investigation is underway.