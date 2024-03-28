Knife-wielding man shot outside McAllen police station

A man was shot by a McAllen police officer after charging at officers with a knife outside the McAllen police station, police said.

The man was identified by McAllen police as 31-year-old Bryan Colunga, according to a news release.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a man banging on the window of the lobby of the McAllen Public Safety Building Monday at around 4:28 p.m.

The man, identified as Colunga, held a knife in each hand, the news release stated.

Colunga became aggressive after officers asked him to put his weapons down, leading to officers firing at him with a non-lethal weapon. Colunga then threw a knife at an officer and charged toward McAllen police officer Kyle Minister.

Minister, a veteran of over three years with the police department, fired four rounds at Colunga, wounding him in the upper body, leg and hand, according to the release.

Colunga remains hospitalized as of Monday night.