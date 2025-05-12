KRGV Cares Closet benefitting patients at STHS Children's hospital
KRGV-TV kicked off its latest campaign, KRGV Cares Closet, on Monday.
As part of the campaign, funds are being donated to purchase toys and other necessities for children at the South Texas Health System Children’s hospital.
Watch as STHS spokesman Tom Castañeda gives viewers a tour of the closet below:
Watch as KRGV Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith discusses the potential impact of the campaign.
