KRGV Cares Closet benefitting patients at STHS Children's hospital

KRGV-TV kicked off its latest campaign, KRGV Cares Closet, on Monday.

As part of the campaign, funds are being donated to purchase toys and other necessities for children at the South Texas Health System Children’s hospital.

