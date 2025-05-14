KRGV Cares Closet campaign helping hospitalized children feel more comfortable
The KRGV Cares Closet campaign continues to focus on helping a child feel more comfortable while staying at South Texas Health System children’s hospital in Edinburg.
STHS Behavioral Director of Utilization Review Bob Cooper discusses the impact the campaign is having on children.
To donate to help KRGV-TV purchase toys and other necessities for children at the hospital, click here.

