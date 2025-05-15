KRGV Cares Closet provides comfort to children in hospitals through donations

The KRGV Cares Closet campaign is nearing its end, with only two days left to donate.

Channel 5 News is raising money to help buy toys and other items for children staying in the hospital, hoping to make them feel comfortable and at ease during their stay.

South Texas Health Systems Children's hospital nurse Stefanie Flores speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on seeing firsthand how these donations actually help children and their families.

