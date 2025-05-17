KRGV Cares Closet raises more than $11,000 to purchase toys for hospitalized children
All week long, Channel 5 News has been collecting donations to buy essential items and toys for kids in the hospital.
KRGV Cares Closet was a partnership with South Texas Health Systems Children's in Edinburg. The campaign is now closed and a total of $11,716 was raised.
Channel 5 News Kristine Galvan speaks with Channel 5 News' Marketing Director Heather Arevalo on why we do this campaign every year.
More News
News Video
-
Combes mayor to give notice over access to drainage canals
-
CBP officers arrest fugitive wanted for indecency with child at Brownsville port...
-
Sinkhole in Combes complicates water, sewer line repair following March floods
-
Only on 5: Emergency training held for South Texas providers
-
Insurance agent emphasizes the importance of renters insurance following Brownsville apartment fire
Sports Video
-
UTRGV falls to Houston Christian in SLC Tournament; Vaqueros move to the...
-
Los Fresnos fight but get walked off in game one, Sharyland Eliminated...
-
Edinburg Vela's Abby Zamora signs with UNE volleyball
-
Sharyland falls to Boerne in game one of the series
-
Thomas Williams big night lifts UTRGV past Islanders in conference tournament