KRGV Cares Closet raises more than $11,000 to purchase toys for hospitalized children

All week long, Channel 5 News has been collecting donations to buy essential items and toys for kids in the hospital.

KRGV Cares Closet was a partnership with South Texas Health Systems Children's in Edinburg. The campaign is now closed and a total of $11,716 was raised.

Channel 5 News Kristine Galvan speaks with Channel 5 News' Marketing Director Heather Arevalo on why we do this campaign every year.