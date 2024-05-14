KRGV Cares Closet sponsor details importance of donating to campaign

The KRGV Cares Closet campaign continues to raise money to try to make hospital stays for children a little easier by filling up a closet with toys and other necessities.

So far, the campaign has raised more than $2,000.

Texas Regional Bank is one of the sponsors for KRGV Cares Closet and their spokesperson, Jaime L. Brown-Rosas, sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how important it is to take part in the campaign.

Friday, May 17, is the last day to donate. To give a donation, click here.