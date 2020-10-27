KRGV EXCLUSIVE: Castillo Reflects on NFL Debut

NEW YORK - Sergio Castillo made Rio Grande Valley history on Sunday when he took the field for the New York Jets as they took on the Buffalo Bills.

The former La Joya Coyote finally made his dreams a reality Sunday at MetLife Stadium after playing professional football since 2014 mostly in the Canadian Football League for a variety of teams, he finally suited up for an NFL regular season game.

Castillo joins a list that includes Roberto Garza, Rolando Cantu, Leo Araguz, Koy Detmer, Tom Landry and others as a player with Rio Grande Valley ties to make it to the NFL.

Castillo joined the Jets practice squad on October 14th and was called into action after an injury to starting PK Sam Ficken kept him inactive.

Castillo would kick a 29 yard field goal on the opening drive of the game and also kick a successful PAT later in the first half.

Channel 5's Alex Del Barrio spoke with Castillo after his NFL debut and they discussed a variety of topics. Hear some of his comments in the video above.